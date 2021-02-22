AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,557,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572,116 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $131,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

