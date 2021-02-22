AtriCure (ATRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ATRC opened at $65.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $67.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.73.

ATRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.

In other AtriCure news, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $182,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $3,825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,004,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,455 shares of company stock worth $20,101,556. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

