AtriCure (ATRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ATRC opened at $65.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $67.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.73.
ATRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.
AtriCure Company Profile
AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.
