Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.90-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.04.

ATO stock opened at $93.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.48. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $119.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATO. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.64.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.