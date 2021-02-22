Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AUB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $36.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.41. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $32,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,708 shares in the company, valued at $314,247.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,070. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

