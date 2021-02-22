Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Holdings Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,841 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Athenex worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Athenex by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Athenex by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Athenex by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATNX opened at $12.20 on Monday. Athenex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athenex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

