Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.39

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.39 and last traded at C$6.39, with a volume of 11115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.73. The stock has a market cap of C$863.63 million and a PE ratio of 21.90.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile (TSE:AYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties, primarily copper in Europe. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.