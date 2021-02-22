Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) versus Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Head to Head Review

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) and Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Biosciences of California and Astrotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California -57.25% -101.30% -32.33% Astrotech -1,332.38% -1,607.31% -164.60%

This table compares Pacific Biosciences of California and Astrotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California $90.89 million 85.32 -$84.13 million ($0.55) -78.24 Astrotech $490,000.00 124.43 -$8.31 million N/A N/A

Astrotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pacific Biosciences of California.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.9% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Astrotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Astrotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Biosciences of California has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrotech has a beta of -0.78, indicating that its share price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pacific Biosciences of California and Astrotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California 0 1 3 0 2.75 Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus target price of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.09%. Given Pacific Biosciences of California’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pacific Biosciences of California is more favorable than Astrotech.

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California beats Astrotech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases. In addition, it provides binding kits, such as modified DNA polymerase used to bind SMRTbell libraries to the polymerase in preparation for sequencing; and sequencing kits comprises reagents required for on-instrument, real-time sequencing, including the phospholinked nucleotides. The company serves research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. It markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as through distribution partners in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Pacific Biosciences has collaboration with Asuragen to develop assays for carrier screening and other applications based on SMRT sequencing technology and AmplideX PCR chemistry; Invitae Corporation focuses on the investigation of clinically relevant molecular targets for use in the development of advanced diagnostic testing for epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. in 2005. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has collaboration with Invitae Corporation to develop ultra-high-throughput clinical whole genome sequencing platform. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc. The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders. This segment provides TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer based explosives trace detector to replace the explosives and narcotics trace detectors used at airports, cargo and secured facilities, and borders. The AgLAB Inc. segment develops AgLAB-1000, a mass spectrometer for use in the agriculture market for process control and the detection of trace amounts of solvents and pesticides. It also develops BreathTest-1000, a breath analysis tool to screen for volatile organic compound metabolites found in a person's breath. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. Astrotech Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Austin, Texas.

