Astronics (ATROB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATROB opened at $16.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Astronics has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.30.

Get Astronics alerts:

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.