Astronics (ATROB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATROB opened at $16.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Astronics has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.30.
About Astronics
Further Reading: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.