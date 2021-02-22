Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

ASBFY traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $33.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $34.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

