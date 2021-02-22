Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Holdings Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 450,255 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 83,784 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASB opened at $19.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $20.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.82 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,051.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $55,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,174.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $227,054. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

ASB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

