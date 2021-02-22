Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ASPN. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76. The company has a market cap of $638.65 million, a PE ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 1.75. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 73,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $1,066,713.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 518.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

