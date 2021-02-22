Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $631.19 Million

Analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will post sales of $631.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $625.64 million to $639.24 million. Ashland Global reported sales of $610.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

ASH traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.21. 402,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,874. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $89.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $325,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $193,545.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 835.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246,774 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

