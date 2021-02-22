ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to Neutral

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $776.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.07. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

In related news, Director John P. Hollihan III sold 9,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $104,889.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 43,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $456,793.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,201.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the third quarter worth $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. 54.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

