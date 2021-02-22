Arizona State Retirement System Sells 278 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Universal were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Universal by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UVV opened at $51.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.85. Universal Co. has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $54.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

