Arizona State Retirement System Sells 199 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 479.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

MSEX stock opened at $76.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.51. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.23%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.