Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 77.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPI opened at $24.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average of $23.01. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $35.95.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.28). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.61%.

OPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

