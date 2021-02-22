Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 90.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the third quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $25.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

GCP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

