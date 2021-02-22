Arizona State Retirement System Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $70.64 on Monday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $90.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.36.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.59. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.