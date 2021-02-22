Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AZZ were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the third quarter worth about $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AZZ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AZZ by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in AZZ by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 209.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZZ opened at $50.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.63 and a beta of 1.56. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $102,825.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,848.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $126,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,251.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,060 shares of company stock worth $405,503 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

AZZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

