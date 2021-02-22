Arizona State Retirement System Acquires Shares of 12,548 Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $275,000.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $30.65 on Monday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on TVTX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $91,789.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,519 shares of company stock valued at $388,584. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

