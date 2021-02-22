Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) PT Raised to C$4.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of AR opened at C$2.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.62. Argonaut Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.76 and a 1-year high of C$3.42. The stock has a market cap of C$653.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

