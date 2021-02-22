Arconic (ARNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $25.74 on Monday. Arconic has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.15.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark increased their price target on Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

