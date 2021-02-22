Arconic (ARNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $25.74 on Monday. Arconic has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.15.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark increased their price target on Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Earnings History for Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

