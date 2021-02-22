Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,256 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,565 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 179,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $56.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average of $49.01.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.