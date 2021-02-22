ARC Document Solutions (ARC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) will be posting its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ARC opened at $2.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.65. ARC Document Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from ARC Document Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

In other ARC Document Solutions news, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 43,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $55,801.53. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 361,758 shares in the company, valued at $466,667.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 182,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $237,199.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 845,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 353,374 shares of company stock valued at $473,657. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

