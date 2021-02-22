Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.46

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.46 and last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 1553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,749,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 525.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 20,606 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 158,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 30,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.