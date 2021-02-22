Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Holdings Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,266 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of Aramark worth $30,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Aramark by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Aramark by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $38.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Aramark has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $43.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $956,927.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,697,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

