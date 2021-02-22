Aragon (ANT) Price Hits $5.29 on Exchanges

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $209.71 million and approximately $93.34 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon token can now be purchased for about $5.29 or 0.00009794 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00057311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.58 or 0.00759527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00039968 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00025301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00060991 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00038958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,388.42 or 0.04418341 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon (ANT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

