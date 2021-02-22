Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,623 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 1.9% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after buying an additional 6,028,231 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after buying an additional 2,713,799 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $137,127,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12,486.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $163,345,000 after buying an additional 1,877,724 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.60. The stock had a trading volume of 143,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,024,538. The stock has a market cap of $107.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $124.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.92.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.