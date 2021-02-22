Aperture Investors LLC Reduces Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Aperture Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 66,243 shares during the period. Etsy accounts for approximately 1.7% of Aperture Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $9,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $577,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.59.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,095,086.16. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total value of $66,075.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,006,346 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $9.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $218.03. The stock had a trading volume of 87,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,558. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.94, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.17 and its 200 day moving average is $155.89. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $239.47.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

