Aperio Group LLC Has $9.54 Million Stock Position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104,377 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 20.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,073,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 182,290 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 157,818 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 48,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 68,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 46,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

BSBR opened at $7.55 on Monday. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.0254 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander (Brasil) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

