Aperio Group LLC Has $9.10 Million Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.09% of Globe Life worth $9,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GL. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 20.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,991,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,153,000 after purchasing an additional 344,367 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 205.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after buying an additional 215,623 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $15,706,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 9.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,902,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,034,000 after purchasing an additional 160,600 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 21.6% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 720,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,565,000 after buying an additional 127,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

In other Globe Life news, EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total transaction of $657,949.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,615.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $1,157,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,200 shares in the company, valued at $65,302,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,555 shares of company stock worth $1,955,104 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GL opened at $95.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.39.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

