Aperio Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,590 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $8,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS opened at $85.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.80. The company has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of -134.22 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pinterest from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their target price on Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 129,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $9,510,726.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,201.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 15,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $1,365,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,674,089 shares of company stock valued at $119,794,091.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

