Aperio Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.05% of Teradyne worth $10,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 99,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $142.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $2,241,477.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,970.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,450 shares of company stock valued at $20,011,574 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.06.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

