Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Truist

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target increased by Truist from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.55.

Shares of AR stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 4.57.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Antero Resources by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,284 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Antero Resources by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 519,808 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 249,071 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 395,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 745,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

