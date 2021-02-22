AnimalGo One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.01 Million (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. AnimalGo has a total market cap of $18.79 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnimalGo token can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00055459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.43 or 0.00734880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00039476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00022205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00058508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00038221 BTC.

GOM2 is a token. It launched on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 tokens. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net . The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io

AnimalGo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnimalGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AnimalGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

