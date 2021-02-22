Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.41

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.41 and last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 195800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

