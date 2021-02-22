Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Anaplan by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on PLAN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.96.

In other news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $834,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,156 shares in the company, valued at $5,716,414.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,478 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $3,549,612.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 309,603 shares of company stock worth $22,510,278 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $83.99 on Monday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.77 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.19.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.