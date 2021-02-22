Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cortexyme (CRTX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cortexyme (NASDAQ: CRTX):

2/17/2021 – Cortexyme was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

2/16/2021 – Cortexyme was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $59.00.

2/9/2021 – Cortexyme was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/3/2021 – Cortexyme was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/27/2021 – Cortexyme was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/21/2021 – Cortexyme was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/13/2021 – Cortexyme was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $32.47 on Monday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $63.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average of $42.77. The firm has a market cap of $957.80 million, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $860,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,981.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leslie Holsinger sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $1,232,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,000. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cortexyme by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cortexyme by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

