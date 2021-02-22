Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cortexyme (CRTX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cortexyme (NASDAQ: CRTX):
2/17/2021 – Cortexyme was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 2/16/2021 – Cortexyme was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $59.00.
2/9/2021 – Cortexyme was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
2/3/2021 – Cortexyme was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
1/27/2021 – Cortexyme was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
1/21/2021 – Cortexyme was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
1/13/2021 – Cortexyme was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $32.47 on Monday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $63.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average of $42.77. The firm has a market cap of $957.80 million, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.95.
In other news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $860,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,981.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leslie Holsinger sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $1,232,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,000. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.
