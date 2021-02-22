Analysts Set Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) PT at $150.96

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.96.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $139.71 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,995.86 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.01.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $526,509.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,266.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 163,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $19,987,875.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,281,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 542,981 shares of company stock worth $73,279,877 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.