Analysts Set Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Price Target at $41.80

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KFY. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

In related news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $557,466.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $658,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at about $11,786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 20.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,250,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,256,000 after buying an additional 377,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,164,000 after buying an additional 343,455 shares during the period. Finally, Third Avenue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at about $9,526,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KFY opened at $56.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.59 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $435.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.91 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

