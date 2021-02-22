Analysts Set KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Target Price at $44.29

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.29.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:KKR opened at $46.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.19.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.