Analysts Set Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT at $42.42

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.42.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

HCAT opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.02. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.62.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $531,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 33,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $1,174,362.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,054.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 243,713 shares of company stock worth $9,990,245 in the last three months. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $59,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 274.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.