Analysts Set Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target at $28.63

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRPN shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,807 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,744. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.58. Groupon has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $40.24.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

