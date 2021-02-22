Analysts Set B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Target Price at $26.43

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Shares of B&G Foods stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.04. 764,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.17. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the third quarter worth $1,158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in B&G Foods by 569.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 313,801 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 79.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 36,592 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.