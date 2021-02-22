Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Aphria (APHA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aphria (NASDAQ: APHA) in the last few weeks:

2/22/2021 – Aphria had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $18.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Aphria had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $26.00 to $32.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Aphria had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Aphria was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aphria Inc. produces, supplies and sells medical cannabis primarily in Canada. The company offers sativa, indica and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada. “

1/19/2021 – Aphria had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $9.80 to $15.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/15/2021 – Aphria was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating. They now have a $17.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

1/15/2021 – Aphria had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.75 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Aphria had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $12.50 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Aphria had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $15.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Aphria had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $12.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Aphria was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aphria Inc. produces, supplies and sells medical cannabis primarily in Canada. The company offers sativa, indica and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada. “

Shares of NASDAQ:APHA traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.10. 826,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,896,176. Aphria Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The firm had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 7.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aphria by 22.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.

