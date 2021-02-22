Analysts Expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.44. Vulcan Materials reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vulcan Materials.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMC stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.34. 11,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,909. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $168.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.77. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vulcan Materials (VMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.