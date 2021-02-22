Analysts Expect Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $361.81 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) will report sales of $361.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $360.63 million to $363.00 million. Vectrus posted sales of $365.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vectrus.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.
NYSE VEC traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $638.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.58. Vectrus has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $58.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.21.
About Vectrus
Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.
