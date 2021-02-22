Analysts Expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to Post $0.57 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to post $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS.

NYSE:MKC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.97. 35,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.82 and a 200 day moving average of $95.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

