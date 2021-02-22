Analysts Expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to announce $11.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.80 million. Limestone Bancorp posted sales of $11.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $48.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.70 million to $49.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $50.55 million, with estimates ranging from $49.10 million to $52.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LMST shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 411.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMST stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. Limestone Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $11.96.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

