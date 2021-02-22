Analysts Expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is ($0.05). Ford Motor reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Shares of F stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of -289.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 26,065 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 18.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 198,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 7.3% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 165,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 26.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 124,225 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 26,287 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Ford Motor by 279.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,020,108 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 751,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ford Motor (F)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.